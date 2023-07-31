PECKVILLE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A house fire in Lackawanna County over the weekend was caused by a cigarette butt that was not fully extinguished, according to a state police fire marshal.

Crews were dispatched to the 500 block of Keystone Avenue, Peckville, just before noon for a reported house fire.

Courtesy: Justin Leri

According to the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit, the fire originated on the side of the home and was caused by a cigarette butt being thrown on the ground near where garbage and cardboard boxes were stored.

Fire investigators say the cigarette butt was not fully extinguished and caught the cardboard on fire which extended up to the outside of the home.

Chief Leri stated the fire department was able to save a lot of the family’s belongings thanks to their quick action in getting the bulk of the fire knocked down.