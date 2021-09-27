Director of Luzerne County Bureau of Elections resigns, election a little over a month away

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bob Morgan, the Director of Luzerne County Bureau of Elections, has resigned from his position, Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo tells Eyewitness News.

Morgan’s last day will be October 8. Crocamo says he is pursuing another employment opportunity. This comes as we are just over a month away from the 2021 General Election in November. Polls open in Luzerne County on Tuesday, November 2 at 7:00 a.m.

Just last week, Dave Parsnik also resigned. Parsnik was Luzerne County Director of Operations, which also helps oversee the county bureau of elections.

Morgan was hired in March 2021, he previously served as Matthew Cartwright’s Deputy Chief of Staff.

Former Luzerne County Manager David Pedri said Morgan was previously responsible for the management of four congressional district offices and oversaw a number of projects.