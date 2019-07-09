Diocese Vocations Golf Tournament

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Golfers hit the links to help future priests.

The tenth annual Vocations Gold Classic kicked off Monday afternoon.

Money raised from the tournament goes towards seminarians who are working to become a priest. Money will be used for discernment programs and cover costs for seminarian formation.

Parishioners throughout the 11 counties of the diocese of Scranton came to Blue Ridge Trail Golf Club to tee off.

Ten of the 12 seminarians helped golfers get around the club.

“A lot of work goes into becoming a priest so, really you just take one day at a time and devote as much time and energy as you can spend,” explained Mark Watrucki, Seminarian.

The tournament ended with a dinner for the golfers who donated.