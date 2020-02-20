Diocese of Scranton says they are not considering bankruptcy

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Following news that the Diocese of Harrisburg is declaring bankruptcy, Eyewitness News reached out to the Diocese of Scranton to find out if they are considering a similar move. We received the following statement:
“The Diocese of Scranton launched the Independent Survivors Compensation Program (“ISCP”) in January 2019 to provide support to, and promote healing for, survivors of sexual abuse. An independent, third party administrator is processing claims submitted to the ISCP. Many claims have already been fully resolved, while others remain in process. The Diocese anticipates funding all claims and associated costs from the proceeds of its September 2019 sale of three long-term care facilities: Little Flower Manor, Saint Luke’s Villa and Saint Therese Residence. The Diocese of Scranton is not considering bankruptcy.”