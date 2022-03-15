SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Amid ongoing Russian attacks on Ukraine, Catholics across Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania are gathering to pray for peace.

On Tuesday, more than 100 parishes in the Diocese of Scranton held special prayer services.

Parishioners gathered at Saint Peter’s Cathedral in downtown Scranton for a Holy Hour of Prayer dedicated to the people of Ukraine.

“We pray that the light and mercy of God which surpasses all human understanding, may overcome the darkness of war and bring about God’s reign of peace,” said Bishop Joseph Bambera, Diocese of Scranton.

Bishop Joseph Bambera led the faithful to pray for peace. Those prayers echoed throughout the region as churches across the diocese held similar services, all in unison.

“This is a small effort on our part to join our lives with theirs to pray for them, to suffer with them, and to offer our hopes for an end to this moment of aggression and war,” Bishop Bambera said.

A war that weighs heavy on the hearts of so many people as they lift their voices to God during this difficult time.

“When I watch what’s happening in Ukraine on tv, it’s heartbreaking. And I thought the very least I could do was to come out and share my prayers with everyone else for their benefit,” said Kathy Bolinski, Clarks Summit.

“Of course, all of us see what we see on television and our immediate response is to pray for people who are in harm’s way, and I think coming together at the cathedral is a great sense of unity that we all share,” said Sister Mary Alice Jacquinot, Immaculate Heart of Mary.

As the war wages on, so do the prayers throughout the Diocese of Scranton.