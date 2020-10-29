Diocese of Scranton gives $24 million to abuse survivors through program, lists new accused abusers

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Diocese of Scranton introduced a program called the Independent Survivors Compensation Program in 2019.

The program is designed to recognize the harm caused to survivors of abuse. The diocese released its latest report related to the program.

According to the diocese, the program gave more than $24 million to 213 survivors of abuse committed by Diocese of Scranton priests, members of religious communities and lay employees.

The names of those within the diocese who have been added to the list of credible accused abusers include: Edmund F. Byrne, Joseph T. Conboy, Francis P. Corcoran, Walter L. Ferrett, Joseph P. Kelly, Hugh Harold McGroarty, Julius (C.P.) Reiner and Mark Major.

All but one of the clergy listed above are deceased. The living credibly accused clergy member is Monsignor Joseph P. Kelly,

“While no amount of money can take away a survivor`s pain and suffering, my hope has always been that it will aid in their healing and recovery,” Bishop Joseph C. Bambera said. “No child should ever face abuse.”

The program is voluntary, and for those who submit a complaint of sexual abuse to the diocese. For information on how to submit a complaint, visit the diocese’s Independent Survivors Compensation website.