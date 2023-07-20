SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As the number of priests and parishioners declines the diocese of Scranton announces a plan to consolidate several churches in Scranton.

The Diocese of Scranton says St. Ann’s Basilica and St. Peter and Paul Parishes are just two West Scranton churches that will be consolidating in September. 28/22 News spoke with people at the novena about their thoughts on the announcement.

This announcement comes as a part of the Diocese of Scranton’s pastoral planning process known as Vision 2030.

Local parishioners say that it’s hard to hear the news but understand the reality.

“I know there’s not enough priests, and I know there’s not enough people to go to church. It’s a shame but I’m hoping that will change someday,” said Patrick Cannon of Nanticoke.

Vision 2030 aims to focus on mission over maintenance. Parishioners say your church isn’t just where you attend mass, it’s also a part of your identity. Donna Mancuso attended Saints Peter and Paul Elementary School years ago.

“It’s part of my history. And so many of the people in that area they love that church they work at the picnics. It’s their heart and their souls,” said Donna Mancuso of Jermyn.

Mancuso currently attends St Anns and while she is sad to hear people are leaving the church, she is grateful both her parish and Saint Peter and Pauls will remain open.

I’m happy it’s staying here because it’s a spiritual awakening when you walk in. It’s absolutely beautiful. St Ann’s Novena is wonderful and for people of faith it needs to stay,” Mancuso added.

A new mass schedule will be developed for the two churches by a transition team that will meet the first two weeks in August but again both churches will remain open.