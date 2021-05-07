Diocese of Allentown plans on lifting capacity restrictions

POTTSVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Some churchgoers will soon be able to attend mass without restrictions.

The Diocese of Allentown is planning to lift its restrictions on capacity starting May 22. Masks must still be worn inside and there will be no exchange of “the sign of peace” during mass.

Parishioners at Saint Patrick’s Church in Pottsville spoke with Eyewitness News on their way into mass Friday morning.

“Yes, I think it is time, I think enough time has passed, and there are enough people that are, I assume they took the vaccination, and I think they should do that,” Jim Cairns said.

Both the Diocese of Scranton and Harrisburg have not yet made a decision.