Dingmans Ferry woman sentenced after selling heroin that caused death of buyer

PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Dingmans Ferry woman has been sentenced to seven-and-a-half to 20 years in prison after selling drugs that resulted in a person’s death.

According to a press release from the Pike County District Attorney, Rebecca S. Moore, 33, sold heroin in July 2019 to someone who later died after using the heroin in Milford Borough.

Moore was stopped by police in Delaware Township in August 2019 and pills were seen in the door pocket of her vehicle. A search revealed heroin was also in the car.

In addition to the jail sentence, Moore was also fined $7,000.