WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Downtown Wilkes-Barre Restaurant Week is back and better than ever. The annual event is in full swing in the Diamond City. Dines and deals are happening downtown during the week.

“This is the seven days of downtown dining and deals taking place right here in Downtown Wilkes-Barre,” said Diamond City Partnership Marketing and Events Coordinator Shelby Monk.

The event takes place each year in the Diamond City with more and more businesses getting a bite of the action.

“So there are so many participating locations that are having either multi-course meals at a discounted rate or there’s a lot of businesses who are just offering percentages off of your order as well,” Monk explained.

This year’s Restaurant Week also features businesses like takeout restaurants and cafes.

“It started off as just restaurant week, but then the other businesses in downtown really wanted to come on board and offer a discount as well,” Monk added.

There are still lots of options for those who want to enjoy a night out, like Diamond City Vault Bar and Grill which reopened its doors in September.

“So we’re doing a special menu, its a pre-fix menu, it’s thirty dollars a person and you get three courses so there is a lot of options you can choose between courses,” said Diamond City Vault Bar and Grill manager Marlon Zaimi.

Zaimi says restaurant week has been off to a smooth start for the new business.

“We’ve had quite a crowd for the restaurant week so we’re hoping to see more people come and try us out,” Zaimi explained.

The event wraps up on Sunday and if you want to check out which businesses are offering deals during the week, you can find more information online.