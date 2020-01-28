Diner Fire Raises Questions About Fire Department’s Future

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Concerns are being raised after Monday night‘s fire which destroyed Flamingo Diner in Plymouth Township, Luzerne County.

Heavy damage can be seen inside the Flamingo Diner in Plymouth Township after a fire Monday night.

The diner co-manager believes the damage would’ve been far less had there been Township firefighters available.

As the fire burned, the township’s fire department which is less than a half mile from the fire scene was unable to respond since it was shuttered last August by township supervisors.

Fire apparatus sit idle inside the Plymouth Township Volunteer Fire Department Tuesday.

The closure five months ago resulted from a financial funding dispute centered on the amount of debt the fire department incurred and the amount of money the department was requesting from the township.

