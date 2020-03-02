Diner finds temporary home after fire

PLYMOUTH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – After a fire in late January shuttered the Flamingo Diner in West Nanticoke, staff and the community had no clue if it would ever serve breakfast again.
Thanks to an offer from Duke’s Family Restaurant in Plymouth and an outpouring of community support, the Flamingo Diner is back!
Flamingo is now serving breakfast from 6am to 2pm at Duke’s Family Restaurant on East Main Street in Plymouth. The restaurant will take over their lunch and dinner specialties.
