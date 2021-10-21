Dincher’s auto body prepares for increase in vehicle damage during deer season

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — In the next few weeks, Dincher’s Auto Body Shop in Williamsport says they anticipate being super busy with cars damaged by deer.

They service these types of accidents throughout the year, but come mating season, also known as the rut, they’ll have one to three cars brought in each day.





The owner, George Dincher says he’s lucky to have never hit a deer but suggests drivers slow down or completely stop if one is in your path

According to the PA Game Commission, mating season is typically between late October and late November.

Reporter Jazzmyn Allen will have more on this story in later editions of Eyewitness News