Dignitaries honored at Saint Patrick’s parade dinner in Scranton

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – We are just days away from the Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade and Sunday night the parade association held a dinner to honor some dignitaries of the parade, including one of Eyewitness News’ own.

The Irish flags are up and the countdown to the Scranton St. Patrick’s parade has begun.

No one does St. Patrick’s quite like Scranton. Home to one of the best St. Patrick’s parades in the country.

Sunday evening, the St. Patrick’s Parade Association of Lackawanna County hosted a VIP dinner to thank everyone who helped pull it off.

“In order to make a parade of this caliber, there’s so much work that goes on that people would never even imagine,” explained Shane Cawley of the parade committee.

It was also a night to honor dignitaries of the parade, including our very own Mark Hiller, a veteran member of the Eyewitness News team.

The parade association elected Hiller to be the 2022 honorary grand marshal.

“This honor means the world to me, while professional accolades are certainly welcome, this represents my family, my heritage,” Hiller said.

Hiller is a Scranton native with deep Irish roots on his mother’s side. His grandfather was a coal miner who made Scranton his home.

My mom loved the parade, and wanted me to come to the parade as often as possible. And through the years, I’ve just grown to appreciate it more and more… From being a kid who watched the parade, to having the honor of being someone who actually broadcasts it.”

Hiller stayed in Lackawanna County to build his career and his family, who attended the dinner to cheer him on, along with his Eyewitness News colleagues. He looks forward to sharing this moment with his family when the parade hits the streets Saturday morning.

The thrill of being a part of this parade and having my family walk alongside me is priceless, you can’t put a price on it.”



The 60th Scranton St. Patrick’s Parade kicks off next Saturday at noon. Join Eyewitness News anchor Candice Kelly and Mark Hiller… This year’s honorary parade grand marshal. If you can’t make it in person, you can catch it on WYOU and streaming live on pahomepage.com.