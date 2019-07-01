Digital Exclusive: Kitten Karnival

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Cat got your tongue? Well, not at the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA. A Kitten Karnival was held today, where twenty-five kittens were showcased for adoption. The event included all kinds of adventurous and fun kittens. Alix Wenrich, the cat manager at the SPCA, says they call this time of year kitten season.

“Kitten season is basically just the influx of outdoor cats breeding, and then they all come into the shelter and we are responsible for finding them their homes,” she said.

The goal for the event was to raise awareness of how crucial spaying and neutering is for animals.

“Spaying and neutering is one of the most important things you can do for an animal. It prevents so many things. It prevents this. It prevents cancers. It’s just overall healthy for the animal,” she said.

While the kittens were the main attraction, the SPCA also displayed other animals ready to find a new home.

“We are showing the dogs today. And we do have the pigs. We have a guinea pig. Our rabbit just got adopted,” she said.

Wenrich says this is the first time the SPCA held the Kitten Karnival. The event could not have happened without the support of the board and the shelter’s employees.

“It was just so good to be able to come together on something like this. It really shows you how much everybody cares. I’m really hoping that we can do again next year. It would be nice to have this as an annual event because kitten season is usually never ending,” she said.

All proceeds go to the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA. The shelter is everyday of the week for those looking to adopt.