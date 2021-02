HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — After nearly a century, Pennsylvania State Police Barracks in Wyoming are no more.

Troop P has moved to Hanover Township, at 2001 South Valley Parkway. Troopers say being on the highway will allow quicker access to incidents.

The older barracks building was also old so it was time for a renovation.

Revathi Janaswamy will have more on the barrack’s relocation in a Digital Exclusive here on Pahomepage.com.