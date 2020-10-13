Digital Exclusive: Milford couple discovers rare two-headed turtle

MILFORD, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Meet Jake (left) and Elwood (right). They are Milford’s own two headed turtle.

Mike and Tanya Pfaeffle discovered them in August. They’re quite small — about the size of a quarter right now, but if they survive they can grow up to 4 to 6 inches. Mark Pffaefle tells Eyewitness News, the phenomenon is called ‘bicephaly’ and in reptiles it’s rare, about 1 in a million reptiles.

Reporter Revathi Janawamy will have more on this turtle phenom in a Digital Exclusive.