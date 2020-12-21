Digital Exclusive: Hundreds of Build-A-Bear’s donated to Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Hundreds of Build-A-Bear stuffed animals were donated to patients at Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville Monday.

For the third year, bears are donated directly from the manufacturer to children in the hospital during the holiday. The program’s organizer hopes to donate 10,000 bears in total to children’s hospitals by next year.

Revathi Janaswamy will have more in a Digital Exclusive, on how a simple teddy bear can help children spending the holiday’s in the hospital.