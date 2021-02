BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Berwick High School Seniors teamed up with the For The Cause Teen Center in Berwick for a new initiative.

“Desks for Success” aims to give desks and school supplies to those who don’t have an adequate learning environment while having to complete their coursework from home. Thirty desks were recently donated and the group.

Revathi Janaswamy will have more on the initiative in a Digital Exclusive.