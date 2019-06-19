Digital Exclusive: De-stressed and out of trouble this summer

BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Youth in Columbia County and beyond will have options to keep them de-stressed and out of trouble this summer. The teen center in Berwick is running summer stress-free programs.

Terese Peters is the Director of the center and says the programs come on the back of research.

“We partnered with Bloomsburg University,” Peters explains. “We were funded through the Burke Health and Wellness Fund, through the Central Susquehanna Community Foundation, to partner with Bloomsburg undergrads who did some research in regards to Columbia County. What they realized from the information they gathered is that mental health and illness is affecting Columbia County residents.”

Programs including healthy food classes, yoga, a behavioral health specialist with a therapy dog and more will keep teens in the area busy and productive.

Marissa Holshue works at the Women’s Center of Columbia County. She says time spent there helps build healthy relationships and can help teens avoid dating violence. It’s a program she wishes was around when she was growing up.

“I think providing safe spaces for all teens is important, especially when they’re dealing with so much pressure from society, in schools, and things like that,” Marissa Holshue, Delta Impact Coordinator, Women’s Center of Columbia County, Volunteer said. “Having a secure place to come in and talk to safe people, where they know that they can trust us, is really important to them.”

Among those who benefit from the services is Mykala Patel, who is part of the youth action board. On top of a busy personal schedule, Mykala volunteers at the center and sees the effect of these programs first hand.

“I’ve seen kids with unstable family lives build new families here,” Patel said. “I am lucky enough to be a part of those families. I think that’s pretty awesome.”

For more information on the summer de-stress programs, or to volunteer, you can check out the teen center’s Facebook page, facebook.com/forthecauseteencenter

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.