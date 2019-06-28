Digital Exclusive: Book Sale Treasures







WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– The Osterhout Free Library in downtown Wilkes-Barre has plenty of new and old titles–but imagine going to the library or the annual Friends of the Library book sale, opening up one of the books and finding a piece of history.

“This note just popped out at me and I decided to pick it up and read it rather than leave a scrap of paper in the tote,” Friends of the Osterhout Free Library president Irene Martin said.

She’s also the co-chair of the annual book sale. That means her job entails helping with the cleanup. Box-loads of books are being put away to be sorted while even more donations are still pouring in. They all find a home in what staff and volunteers call ‘the dungeon.’ That scrap of paper was found there. It turned out to be a 98-year-old note that, while not confirmed, appears to be from an embroiled regional-traveling evangelical at the turn of the 20th century, Pastor E.E. Franke. It was the most historic item to pop up in the aftermath.

“It was the final day of the sale, ‘Bag and Box Day.’ After all of the shoppers leave, we pack everything up and donate it to the Salvation Army,” said Martin. “We have some materials that come back into the dungeon for next year, including plastic bins.”

Included in those bins, over recent years, have been a wooden snake, pictures, different trinkets and electronics.

“Some of it is garbage and the interesting things, we save because they’re special to us,” she said.

Items like a safe disguised as a paperback novel, original artworks and sentimental items get to stay. Unfortunately, there’s no way to track down where these or the historical items, like the note, come from. Some of those are better left a mystery.

“We also wish we could track because some people really give us garbage,” Martin added. “We’ve already gotten coloring books that’s already completely colored in–that does us no good. “

Everything that is usable, you may see pop up in the 2020 annual book sale in the tent on South Franklin Street.

“We could have a ‘miscellaneous table, depending on how many more unusual things we get this year,” said Martin.

Along with that table and the more than $33,000 raised this year, a book found with an inscription from the 1940’s had two crisp $20 bills in it–a small donation to go towards putting together next year’s sale.





