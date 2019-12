KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) - Many of us are busy filling out our holiday shopping lists. If there are little ones in your life, toys are a big part of that list. But when it comes to children's safety, popular toys aren't always safe.

Those toys are intended to bring great joy to the child on your gift list. But as Eyewitness News Healthbeat Reporter Mark Hiller explains, a local pediatrician warns you've got to be alert to potential serious health risks.