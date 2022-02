DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City police are asking the public for help identifying three people who are wanted for questioning regarding a theft investigation.

Police say the group went to the Giant on February 10 and left the store without paying for merchandise. Police say over $400 of beauty products were taken from the store.

Dickson City Police ask that anyone who has information contact Officer Fredericks at 570-489-3231 ext. 2062.