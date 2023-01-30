DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One lucky print shop in our area is tasked with making tens of thousands of Super Bowl shirts as the Eagles’ official printer.

Fans across the region were cheering on the Eagles against the 49ers yesterday but their loudest fan may have been the owner of We Talk Shirty. Now for the next two weeks, the shop will be getting ready to print eagles championship shirts if they win the big game.

Owner Ron Augelli says it took him roughly a year of networking to secure his sport, and now to next few weeks will be filled with planning, designing, and approval of the artwork for the shirts.

While Augelli would not unveil the design, he did say it is really cool and definitely incorporates the signature Eagles logo. He says so far only a dozen people in the country have seen it.

The shirts will not be sold at We Talk Shirty, and will only be available on the Eagles official team site and the NFL website.