Dickson City police seize $20,000 worth of drugs during traffic stop

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Dickson City police say officers arrested a man after conducting a routine traffic stop, finding drugs worth a total of $20,000.

According to the Dickson City Police Department, early Thursday morning officers stopped a vehicle for unspecified violations.

After a short investigation, the officer gathered enough information to issue a search warrant for the vehicle.

Police say inside the vehicle officers found drugs with an estimated street value of $20,000.

Gregory Smetek, of Virginia, was arrested on the scene and charged by police for possession with intent to manufacture and distribute drugs.

