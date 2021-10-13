Dickson City Police need help to identify suspect in Walmart theft

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Dickson City are reaching out to the public to ask for help to identify a man suspected of theft from Walmart.

According to police, the suspect in the photos is a male, wearing a Penn State Nittany Lion face mask. They say the suspect ran out of Walmart with five Apple iWatches.

Courtesy: Dickson City Police Department

The suspect got into a silver Dodge Durango and then fled the area. The vehicle may have out-of-state plates and it could be a rental vehicle as well.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dickson City Police Department, ask for Officer Wilson at 570-489-3231

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos