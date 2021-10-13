Dickson City Police need help to identify suspect in Walmart theft

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police in Dickson City are reaching out to the public to ask for help to identify a man suspected of theft from Walmart.

According to police, the suspect in the photos is a male, wearing a Penn State Nittany Lion face mask. They say the suspect ran out of Walmart with five Apple iWatches.



Courtesy: Dickson City Police Department

The suspect got into a silver Dodge Durango and then fled the area. The vehicle may have out-of-state plates and it could be a rental vehicle as well.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Dickson City Police Department, ask for Officer Wilson at 570-489-3231