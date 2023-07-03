DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News has the latest on Sunday night’s severe weather that came through our area. The National Weather Service was in Dickson City Monday after word of a possible tornado touchdown on Sunday evening.

Monday morning, the National Weather Service crew came to a neighborhood in Dickson City and confirmed that a tornado hit Sunday night.

Natural disaster services have been here since cleaning up the destruction the tornado left behind.

The tornado hit Sunday night around 7:00 p.m. Residents on Bowman Street say it came in quickly, lasted around a minute, and then it was over.

Brian Tentinger, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service, says it wasn’t a typical tornado, but still a kind that can impact people’s lives.

“This was just a quick spin up, I think it had to do with the, the area, the terrain, the location of the valley, how things get funneled in the valley sometimes, and it just spun it quickly and caused quite a bit of damage, and impact people’s lives,” said Tentinger.

Residents say they were shocked by the power of the storm.

“It sounded like I was in some kind of vacuum, the noise was really heavy and hard, my window shade blew up and I was having a nervous breakdown at this point because something hit my house,” said Dickson City resident Carol Kuzmik.

“I didn’t know this was supposed to be happening, like no one knew it was, came out of nowhere, totally came out of nowhere,” said Cherry Christino, another Dickson City resident.

Although the outcome was devastating for some homeowners, the community in Dickson City came together immediately to help one another.

“Everybody just came out and we were all worried about each other, “Are you okay?” like everybody, the police station, the fire fighting station, everybody was wonderful, everybody was so good, I can’t give them appreciation enough, it was really nice to see and I think everybody is really thankful for that too,” Christino explained.

Tornados in our area aren’t uncommon, but the conditions have to be just right, and that’s exactly what happened there Sunday night.

Eyewitness News will continue to follow the damage done in Dickson City and other parts of our region, as well as another round of severe weather heads our way Monday.