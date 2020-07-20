Dickson City man arrested on child pornography charges

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 36-year-old Kevin Cortazar of Dickson City has been arrested on charges of Child Sex Act, Possession of Child Pornography and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

The charges came about after the mother of the victim saw videos of them on a cell phone performing sexual acts at a Moosic motel.

The phone was taken home with the victim and the videos were discovered when Cortazar sent a threatening message telling the victim to return the phone.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 27th.