Diamond City’s 150th birthday, Oktoberfest combined celebration

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A celebratory event is underway in downtown Wilkes-Barre. It combines a milestone birthday with a seasonal celebration.

The Diamond City’s 150th birthday party is underway here on the public square and this year for the first time it’s combined with the kickoff of Oktoberfest.





This free event commemorates Wilkes-Barre being designated a city in 1817. It’s fall fun for everyone featuring live entertainment, local breweries, vendors, cornhole games and food trucks.

“The idea was to have an Oktoberfest, have people come out. Beautiful weather, have a good time, make memories, see old friends,” explained Mayor Geroge Brown.

The fun continues until 8:00 tonight. Many of the roads around public square are closed for the event but it’s a beautiful night to walk downtown and join in on the celebration.

