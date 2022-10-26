WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — This upcoming weekend the City of Wilkes-Barre is transforming into ‘Wilkes-Scarre’ for Halloween.

According to a press release, ‘Wilkes-Scarre Weekend’ will run from Thursday, October 27 to Sunday, October 30 in downtown Wilkes-Barre bringing business and entertainment back to the area.

The event is supported in part by the non-profit organization Wilkes-Barre Metropolitan Development Corporation, and organizers have also secured the official sponsorship of both World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE), and Reaper’s Revenge Haunted Hayride and Scarepark.

Organizers say they are committed to developing a long-term, city-wide event that becomes a regional tourist destination.

Wilkes-Scarre Weekend kicks off one night early, on Wednesday, October 26, in support of ‘Moving River Ministries’ Trunk or Treat from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 626 South Main Street, in Wilkes-Barre.

This event is followed by an entire weekend of Halloween parties throughout the downtown area.

On Sunday, the first-ever ‘Zombie Trot till Your Rot Bar and Restaurant Crawl’ begins. This event is strictly for those 21 years of age and over. Participants will receive drink and food specials at all of the participating bars and restaurants and those who participate will be eligible for a number of cash prizes in various ‘zombie categories,’ totaling $500.

Those who would like to be transformed into the undead can get specialized make-up at the Zombie Factory inside Heat Nightclub from 3:00 in the afternoon until 6:00 p.m. Participating ‘Trot Spots include, Vesuvio’s Wilkes-Barre, Beer Boys, Senunas Bar and Grill, Boozy-B’s, Oyster Bar and Restaurant, King of Kings Gyros and Cheesesteaks, and The Mines underground.

Registration can be completed online, at Oyster Restaurant between 5:00 and 6:00 p.m., or inside the Zombie Factory at Heat Nightclub.

A full spooky schedule of events can be found on the Wilkes-Scarre Weekend website.