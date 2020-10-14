‘Diamond City Dine Out’ to be held last week of October

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s ‘Diamond City Dine Out’ will be held from October 25th through the 31st.

Downtown Wilkes-Barre’s most popular restaurants will provide deals all week long in celebration of the city’s dining, art and cultural offerings.

Participating restaurants include: Abide Coffee House, Bank and Vine, Rodano’s, Franklins, Bronco’s Vault Brazilian Steakhouse, The Down Pour, Jonathans, Burrito Loco Pizza and Grill, City Market & Cafe, Istanbul Grill, Januzzi’s Pizza, Mimmo’s Pizza, Nucleus Raw Foods, Pete’s Place, Oyster Restaurant, Pronto Via Pizzeria, Valley Seafood and others.

“Preserving Downtown’s progress is now more important than ever. With many large companies now viewing remote working as a viable option, small cities like Wilkes-Barre have newfound appeal. Our region is in an excellent position to attract and retain talent, but only if we work to preserve and build upon the assets — like those the Downtown offers — that make our region a unique and desirable place to live, work and visit,” Susan Magnotta, Diamond City Partnership’s Director of Marketing and Development said in a release.

For a complete list of participating restaurants, visit downtown Wilkes-Barre’s website.