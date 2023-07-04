WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Diamond City was the place to be this Fourth of July. A whole day, full of family-friendly events that has just wrapped up.

Where just an hour ago, the Market Street Bridge was blocked off so that thousands of people could get a good view of Tuesday’s fireworks.

Before that, Kirby Park entertained the crowd all day long with food trucks, live entertainment, and carnival rides.

The Diamond City embraced Independence Day the best way it knows how.

“Lot of good food, lot of good music, and then also the fireworks and an amusement park. What more could a family ask on the Fourth of July?” said Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown.

Wilkes-Barre’s Annual Old Fashioned Fourth of July welcomed thousands to Kirby Park.

Mayor Brown says he hoped the event would break records this year, expecting around 35,000 people to attend.

“Wanna build memories, wanna build family memories as when I was a child, you know a long time ago, but I want to build memories for families and it’s just the right thing to do to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday in a big way,” said Mayor Brown.

And for many, these memories last a lifetime.

“Another reason we’re here is to make the memories, again I was coming when I was a kid and now that he’s a kid, he’ll be growing up coming here and hopefully so on and so forth and when he has kids he’ll bring them here too,” said Nanticoke resident Paul Stolarik.

“Spending time with family and memories that bring back, like, joy and stuff is something that’s very like what you need in life. You need to be happy and stuff so it’s good to spend time with family and friends,” said Haylee Wasch of Exeter.

A crowd-favorite way to create memories is through the rides.

“He loves the rides, he’s gonna go nuts over these. We’re gonna go on a lot of stuff, yep. The stuff with the horses, you go on this, we’re gonna play some games. Aren’t we?,” Stolarik said.

While others we spoke with have two other main attractions on the mind.

“‘Tell me a little bit about what you’re doing here’ gonna have the good food, like the good fair food and we’re gonna watch the fireworks,” said Wilkes-Barre resident Adrionna Sweeney.

With over 35 different vendors, there was something to curb everyone’s appetite.

People could be seen enjoying ice cream, pizza, and even lobster rolls.

And after their stomachs were full, they watched the Diamond City light up.

“The fireworks are beautiful you should see them at night. They’re beautiful and they light up the sky,” said Wilkes-Barre resident Anthony St. George

As people watched the show in the sky, they listened to the show on the stage.

The Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic filled Kirby Park with their music.

As thousands took in the Fourth of July celebrations, Mayor Brown was already planning for next year.

“This year the big thing was four skydivers, I’m not gonna ruin it but yes we have something that we’re already looking into for next year and it’s gonna be better and bigger every year,” Mayor Brown explained.

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci is personally looking forward to next year to see what exactly mayor brown has up his sleeve and I know

The people 28/22 News spoke with Tuesday are looking forward to it as well.