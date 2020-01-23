Diabetes Prevention Program to be held at YMCA

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – One in three people in Luzerne County are pre-diabetic, according to health experts at the Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA.

This Tuesday, the YMCA will kick-off its free Diabetes Prevention Program.

The “Y’ says the program is worth taking in hopes of preventing symptoms of diabetes.

“The group setting just really gives you a peer group to relate to that is having the same struggles as you and give you more accountability,” said Michele Schasberger, healthy communities coordinator.

“We’re really here trying to help our community, not only get healthier, but save money. So you start with the free program and that benefits you your whole life,” said Meghan Burns, financial development and marketing coordinator.