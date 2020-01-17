DEVELOPING: Multiple crews battle massive fire

SHENANDOAH, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Multiple crews are on the scene of a working structure fire at the former Shenandoah Rag Company Friday morning.

Crews were called to the 100 block of South Lloyd Street around 4 a.m. We’re told crews from multiple departments covering three counties were called to the scene.

Shenandoah Valley School District is operating on a 2-hour delay Friday due to tankers being filled near the school.

Firefighters are battling temperatures in the teens as they work to put out the flames. They’re working to prevent the fire from spreading to neighboring properties.

There’s no word if anyone has been injured. Stay with Eyewitness News for the latest on this developing story.