SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire investigators are still trying to determine what caused a fire Monday night in The Electric City.

The fire happened at a building in the Green Ridge section of Scranton that had apartments and businesses in it.

No one was injured in the fire, but the two businesses, both new to the neighborhood, are now forced to close for repairs while eight others in the apartments above are left without a home.

Bob Kleha spoke with Eyewitness News Tuesday afternoon after his business was shut down due to the fire Monday evening.

“The place was full of smoke there was a lot of water but luckily smoke and water can be re-mediated easily and the important things that cannot be replaced were protected,” said Kleha, owner of Kleha’s Scranton Karate & Kickboxing.

Scranton firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Sanderson Avenue around 5:30 pm.

The fire started in the building next door to Kleha’s business, above the Discount Outlet, where the second story of the building is charred.

Firefighters had to go inside the martial arts studio and Ravens’s Nest Tattoo Emporium to put out the blaze, but Kleha says the damage was limited thanks to the fire department.

“They didn’t just put the fire out, they saw what we had here and they took precautions to not have very expensive, very important products that we have here to get damaged,” Kleha said.

The ceiling tiles scattered on the wet floor were part of the damage left behind inside the tattoo emporium and the owner there tells Eyewitness News she’s devastated.

While the businesses are forced to close until they can make repairs, many others in the apartments above are now left without a home.

The Scranton Fire Department says eight people were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Several others chose to leave the building to stay with family.

The Scranton fire inspector was back on the scene Tuesday, hoping nearby video surveillance will help determine what caused the fire.

The martial arts studio and tattoo parlor hope to reopen sometime in May.

The cause of the fire is still undetermined.