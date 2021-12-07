Deutsch Institute teams with Scranton to raise funds despite pandemic

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Like so many non-profits during the pandemic, Deutsch Institute has been negatively impacted in efforts to raise funds.

The Scranton-based organization provides programs and recreational activities in multiple counties for members of the community who have special needs. Now, its newly appointed Executive Director Sean McHale is improvising to fulfill the organization’s mission.





With its most profitable annual fundraiser, the Champagne Celebrity Brunch, canceled because of the pandemic for a second straight year McHale is trying to fulfill Deutsch Institute’s mission by other means.

Among those ways is an agreement recently reached between Deutsch Institute and the city of Scranton to lease Robinson Park’s grounds and facilities in the city’s East Mountain section for one dollar a year for three years.







Reporter Mark Hiller speaks with McHale, Deutsch Institute Board Chairman Brian Williams, and Scranton Mayor Paige Cognetti about the arrangement and its importance to both Deutsch Institute and the city of Scranton on Eyewitness News at 6.