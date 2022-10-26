SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A popular fundraiser is preparing to make a comeback this weekend that will help benefit hundreds of individuals with diverse abilities in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

The fundraiser comes as the organization that benefits from it, is making strides toward a new home.

Brenna Kelly is a participant and board member of the Deutsch Institute and she dressed as a scarecrow for one of the dances they held.

“I asked Brian if he would graciously be my partner in crime in this picture,” said Brenna Kelly, participant and board member of the Deutsch Institute.

The photo below is from a Deutsch Institute function attended by the 37-year-old Hawley woman. Now she’s looking forward to making another memory.

“We dance. Everybody just has a great old time,” Kelly said.

For the first time since 2019, The Deutsch Institute Celebrity Brunch will take place Sunday, at St. Mary’s Center in downtown Scranton.

As a woman born with spina bifida with hydrocephalus, Kelly is both a Deutsch Institute participant and board member. She is among the roughly 500 people with diverse abilities in five Northeastern Pennsylvania counties who benefit from the Deutsch Institute.

“They understand us. You know, they know what we go through day to day and they’re always there for you,” Kelly explained.

The brunch comes as the Deutsch Institute moves forward with rehabbing what will be its new hub at Robinson Park on Scranton’s East Mountain.

One particular area is being converted into one large kitchen and activity space. Among its nine rooms will be a lounge for recreational activities, including movie night.

“We’re really thrilled to be here to be partnered with not only the city of Scranton, the East Mountain Residents Association to have this beautiful space,” said Brian Williams, a volunteer and board chair with the Deutsch Institute.

“And we really want to serve not just the folks we work with, the participants with diverse abilities, but the neighbors of East Mountain Association and the public in general,” Executive Director for the Deutsch Institute, Sean McHale said.

Part of the plan is also to make Mountain Lake which borders Robinson Park ADA accessible. The city plans to build a spacious dock here and the existing trails around the lake will be rehabbed.

Robinson Park’s playground will also become ADA-compliant. Something that will make this year’s brunch even more of a celebration.

“Come and experience a wonderful, you know, a joyous event,” McHale said.

The Deutsch Institute Celebrity Brunch will feature live music, about five dozen raffle baskets, and two televisions to be raffled off.

The brunch is happening Sunday, October 30 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Saint Mary’s Center on Mifflin Avenue in Scranton.