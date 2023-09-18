BLOOMING GROVE, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Monday, that the temporary detour in Pike County will stay in place.

There was a temporary detour put in place on Route 4004 Blooming Grove Road Bridge in Pike County for bridge inspections. The detour was supposed to last from Friday, September 15 Monday, September 18, at 4:00 PM.

However, according to PennDOT, the detour will remain in place as Route 4004 will remain closed for the foreseeable future.

Detour from Route 4004 Blooming Grove Bridge (below):

take Route 402 to Exit 30 (Porters Lake/ Blooming Grove) on Interstate 84 west;

continue on Route 390 to Exit 26 (Promised Land State Park/ Tafton) on Interstate 84 west

Drivers can check conditions on major roadway miles by visiting 511PA online or calling 511.