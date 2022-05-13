TOWANDA, BRADFORD COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Bradford County resident is no longer able to serve as constable after it was found he was convicted of indecent assault.

Judge Maureen T. Beirne ordered on May 9 that Shane Peters is no longer allowed to serve as constable.

Peters won a write-in vote for Constable in Sheshequin Township, according to a release from the Bradford County District Attorney.

According to online court documents, Peters had committed indecent assault in June of 2004 and had to register as a sex offender.

People who are convicted cannot hold public office according to Pennsylvania Constitution Article II Section 7.

The court said, “such crimes are “odious and detestable” and show a lack of high moral character that the citizens have a right to expect from their public officials.”