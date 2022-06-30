MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New details were released on a plane that was forced to crash to make an emergency landing in the Lackawanna County neighborhood in September of 2020.

The National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Accident (NTSB) released a final report on the plane that made an emergency landing in a residential area in Moosic.

A report came in at 8:45 p.m. that a plane took down power wires as it crashed, knocking out power to customers in the area.





Moosic Police confirmed that calls of engine failure are what prompted the emergency landing.

According to NTSB the owner of the plane and the pilot noticed the gas temperature had decreased about 1/2 of its value. When they felt a vibration causing to announce an emergency with air traffic control.

As stated in the release the pilot reported there were no suitable airports nearby and proceeded to a diversion airport 77 miles away.

Officials say while heading toward the diversion airport, the oil pressure decreased to zero, realizing the flight would not reach the airport, the pilot maneuvered for a forced landing at a residential street and collided with a powerline.





Only minor injuries were reported after the plane landed on a small stretch of road on Stone Street in Moosic.

You can read the full report from the National Transportation Safety Board Aviation Accident below: