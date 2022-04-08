LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lock Haven officials are releasing new details regarding an incident where a father caused his two children to go missing for two days.

According to Lock Haven Police Department, on April 5 around 8:00 p.m., Sean Michael Hendershot Jr. took his two children, ages 6 and 2, out for dinner.

Investigators say Hendershot was set to return the children to their mother following the dinner as the mother has full physical custody of the children. He failed to do so.

The mother reported to Lock Haven Police Department that Hendershot still had not returned the children and had turned off all forms of communications, as stated in the release.

Officials said on Thursday around 4:40 p.m, a license plate reader near Franklin, Virginia picked up Hendershot’s plate. Hendershot was located and taken into custody by Franklin Police.

The two children were found with Hendershot and transported back to PA by family members.

Hendershot was transported back to Clinton County for arraignment where he faces interfering with the custody of a minor and concealment of the whereabouts of a child.