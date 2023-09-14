SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police release details on a multi-vehicle crash early Thursday morning on I-81 that left three people injured.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers responded to a wrong-way crash on Interstate 81 around 2:00 a.m. at mile marker 182.6.

Police say one car was traveling north in the southbound lane sticking a commercial vehicle. After impact the car then crossed over into the left lane hitting a second car.

The driver of the first car was taken to the hospital for suffering serious injuries The drivers of the other vehicles involved were treated for minor injuries, PSP stated.