Details emerge about Good Samaritan Mission burglary, community shows support

DANVILLE, MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, the community showed their support with donations and well wishes after the Good Samaritan Mission was burglarized.

The mission was burglarized Tuesday morning, as the back door was broken into and the place was ransacked.

The suspects broke open the donation box, stole around $400, took clothing donations and around 15-20 bags of hygiene kits.











The mission had no security, but now it is a priority and there is no information on possible suspects yet.

