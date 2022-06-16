HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — There are some new and re-imagined attractions at Hersheypark this summer. This time, Jolly Ranchers take the spotlight.

There is truly nothing like Hersheypark. The smell of chocolate always is in the air.

“There’s no other amusement park where fun meets chocolate. You get to interact with Hershey’s characters. We have the zoo, the waterpark, all these incredible rides, and 15 coasters. That’s really what makes us the sweetest place on earth and why we’re so excited to welcome guests all summer,” Director of Public Relations and Social Strategy Quinn Bryner said.

This summer, the coaster skyline got a little bit brighter with the re-imagined Jolly Rancher Remix.

“Jolly Rancher Remix is a reimagined boomerang coaster. So that means you’re gonna go forward and backward on the same track,” Bryner explained.

This ride will take your senses into a flavor overdrive, inverting six times in 90 seconds and blasting through a flavor tunnel.

“And what’s interesting is that the lights the music and the scents in the fog change every single time you ride so five different Jolly Rancher flavors,” Bryner said.

But, if you’re looking for something a little milder and family-friendly, you won’t have to look very far.

“Mix’d is flavored by Jolly Rancher of course and it spins 360 degrees. So you sit in an arm, it goes up and down, and as it shifts gears you get never before seen views of the park,” Bryner said.

Don’t forget, your one ticket unlocks three parks in one. Besides the rides, there is a water park and a zoo too!

“We’re hearing from our guests that they’re ready to travel. They’re excited to experience maybe things that they haven’t gotten the chance to for the last summer, Bryner said.

After you check out the new experiences, make sure you celebrate some of the anniversaries in the park.

“Skyrush, which is one of our most intense coasters has been here for a decade, so marking its 10th anniversary. And then we also have the Ferris wheel which is our iconic pinwheel design that turns 25. Then we’ve actually had The Boardwalk, the waterpark is celebrating its 15th anniversary since it was added in 2007,” Byner explained.

You also can’t forget about checking out the amazing, over-the-top food the park has to offer.

“Sometimes we say guests will want to come for the rides, but stay for things like King Size Doughnuts, King Size Shakes. (We also will have) over the top Jolly Rancher inspired treats as well this summer so we encourage guests to check out The Chocolatier which is our newer restaurant bar and patio,” Bryner said.

From classics like Comet and sooperdooperLooper to new favorites like candymonium, and now the re-imagined Jolly Rancher Remix and Mix’d, there is something for everyone to get their thrill on all summer long.