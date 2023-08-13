WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group credited with helping bring an inclusive children’s playground to Wilkes-Barre is using the power of bingo to try and bring another.

28/22 News Reporter Mark Hiller had the honor of being one of the celebrity bingo callers for a designer purse bingo fundraiser sponsored by Wilkes-Barre Special Needs Playgrounds.

PA live’s Chris Bohinski was also there to assist the crowd and keep the energy high. He also lined up the prizes up for grabs and assisted with various door prizes & special bingo games.

Players won various designer items such as handbags, sunglasses, and wallets.

A huge crowd turned out to support the cause at Genetti’s best western in wilkes-barre and some lucky participants left as winners.

“There were two numbers called in a row and those numbers were mine and I just lucked out with a really great bag, and I’m thrilled. I wholeheartedly support this cause. I think it’s wonderful and I’m just thrilled to be a part of it and that my friend could share it with me,” said Wilkes-Barre resident Kimi Reisinger.

Funds raised Sunday go toward a special needs playground planned for “The Bog” off Dewey Lane, which is home to Wyoming Valley Challenger Baseball.