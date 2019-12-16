Desarno Announces Resignation

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Scranton Fire Chief Pat Desarno announced Monday that he will resign at the beginning of next year.

According to Scranton Mayor Wayne Evans, Desarno will resign on January 3rd, 2020.

Desarno recently made headlines after he was rear-ended in a city vehicle while on vacation in New Jersey and allegedly spent seventy dollars to fill his work issued vehicle at a gas station in Allentown.

That led to a new policy where employees are no longer allowed outside city limits with city vehicles for personal use.

Desarno agreed to pay the money back and Mayor Wayne Evans has requested the chief go back through his five year log as chief and separate business and personal travel.