Dept. of Health updates Pennsylvania travel order

Additional guidance has been issued on the travel order for those entering the state

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Department of Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine updated the travel order that was initially issued on November 17 for Pennsylvania, on Wednesday.

Travelers over the age of 11 entering Pennsylvania from other locations or those returning to the state, must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or quarantine for 14 days.

Those who are returning to Pennsylvania after less than 24 hours, and those who are complying with a court order, are exempt from the requirements.

The update also explains the difference between travel quarantine and quarantining after testing positive or being exposed to a positive case. People who quarantine after travel, who have not been identified as a close contact, can end quarantine after receiving a negative test result.

People can enter the state if they are awaiting a test result, but must travel quarantine until testing negative.