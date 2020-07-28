Dept. of Health releases preliminary 2019 overdose death data report

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – On Tuesday, Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine released preliminary 2019 drug-related overdose death data estimates.

The preliminary data, reported to the state by Pennsylvania coroners, shows that there was a 1.7 percent decrease in the number of drug-related overdose deaths from 2018 to 2019.

According to the department, more than 80% of the overdose deaths were opioid-related and final numbers will be released in the next few months.

“The preliminary data shows that drug-related overdose deaths decreased slightly in Pennsylvania in 2019,” said Dr. Levine. “Amid a national pandemic, we must continue to realize that the opioid crisis has not gone away. Anyone with a substance use issue should contact Pennsylvania’s Get Help Now Hotline at 1-800-662-HELP.”

More information on the opioid crisis can be found on the Department of Health’s website.