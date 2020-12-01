Dept. of Health issues COVID-19 testing strike teams

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in the commonwealth, the state department of health issues more targeted testing

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Governor Tom Wolf and the state Department of Health announced new testing measures in the fight against COVID-19.

The department expanded its contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which will allow the department to deploy ‘testing strike teams’ that will be deployed in five regions of the state.

“We want to make sure anyone who needs a test will get one,” Governor Wolf said.

These strike teams will provide testing services at 61 of 67 counties that do not have county health departments. Those counties who will not have strike teams, can receive the same testing at local health departments.

“These testing sites are open to anyone, anyone who feels they need a test,” said Michael Huff, Director of Testing.

The governor said Tuesday that as of December 1, the state is capable of completing thousands of tests per day.

“Testing is a critical tool to fight COVID but we need to pair it with contact tracing and mitigation measures to prevent the spread of this virus,” said Wolf.

