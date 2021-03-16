Dept. of Health fines PA nursing homes over $31,000 for violations

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Department of Health announced Tuesday that it had done 497 inspections on 377 separate nursing homes in its February 2021 report. 283 of these were based off of complaints received. 162 of the inspections were COVID-19 related.

Three new sanctions were made by the Dept. of Health, with fines totaling $31,762.

“The Department of Health continues to investigate all complaints made – in fact, this month we investigated more than 280 complaints,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said. “We continue to work with facilities to ensure all building safety and patient care standards are maintained and take action when necessary. Our goal is to make sure all nursing homes are able to provide the best care and can best protect our most vulnerable, especially as COVID-19 continues to be a threat in our communities and within these congregate living settings.”